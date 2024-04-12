Yuma councilmember Gary Knight recovering from surgery

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma said Councilmember Gary Knight is recovering from surgery after he had a medical emergency.

Councilmember Knight had a medical emergency on Wednesday, April 10, and was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Then he was taken to a hospital in Phoenix and had surgery.

The City of Yuma said it is asking the community to respect the family's privacy at this time.

"We extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Councilmember Knight for a swift and full recovery. As a community, let us join together in sending him our support and well wishes during this difficult period," shared the City of Yuma.