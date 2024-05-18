Suspect accused of punching Steve Buscemi identified and arrested

NEW YORK (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police in New York have arrested the man who attacked actor Steve Buscemi earlier this month.

The suspect 50-year-old Clifton Williams was taken into custody on Friday following a dispute at a homeless shelter. Police were dispatched after Williams claimed some of his items were stolen.

The officers recognized him from surveillance images released by NYPD and he was taken in after confirming his identity.

Police also linked Williams to an additional assault involving a 22-year-old man that took place the same day as the attack on Buscemi.

Williams is being charged with misdemeanor assault in that incident and felony assault in the attack on Buscemi.