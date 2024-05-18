Skip to Content
California News

One person injured following a wrong-way traffic wreck in California

By ,
today at 8:16 AM
Published 8:20 AM

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A driver on the run from police crashed head-on into traffic on a Los Angeles freeway Friday morning.

Police say their pursuit of the van's driver began in Venice where people complained the woman was causing a disturbance. When police arrived, they say she backed into their patrol cars and took off.

Officers say she hit one vehicle on the 405 Freeway before the head-on crash with two cars and a big rig stopped in traffic.

One person from that wreck was taken to the hospital.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content