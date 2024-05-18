One person injured following a wrong-way traffic wreck in California

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A driver on the run from police crashed head-on into traffic on a Los Angeles freeway Friday morning.

Police say their pursuit of the van's driver began in Venice where people complained the woman was causing a disturbance. When police arrived, they say she backed into their patrol cars and took off.

Officers say she hit one vehicle on the 405 Freeway before the head-on crash with two cars and a big rig stopped in traffic.

One person from that wreck was taken to the hospital.