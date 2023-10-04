Skip to Content
California Senator Dianne Feinstein lies in state

today at 10:52 AM
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The public is saying goodbye to California Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Feinstein is lying in state at San Francisco City Hall.

The long-serving Democratic senator and political trailblazer died last Thursday at her home in Washington D.C. At 90, she was the oldest member of Congress after first being elected to the senate in 1992.

Among those paying their respects Wednesday was her colleague and fellow San Franciscan, Representative Nancy Pelosi.

A memorial service for the longtime senator will be held Thursday afternoon on the steps of city hall. After the service, Feinstein will be buried at a private family ceremony.

NBC News

Dillon Fuhrman

