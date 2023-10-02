Skip to Content
California Politics

Late Senator Dianne Feinstein to lie in state this week

today at 5:47 AM
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Senator Dianne Feinstein will lie in state on Wednesday at San Francisco City Hall.

The public will be able to pay their respects from 9:00am to 7:00pm Pacific Time on Wednesday. Her Thursday funeral will be closed to the public, but will be livestreamed at City Hall and online.

Following the funeral service, the longtime Senator will be buried at a private, family-only ceremony.

A plane from the president's military fleet carrying Feinstein's arrived in San Francisco on Saturday evening.

