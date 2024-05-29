Arizona Senator Mark Kelly to visit Planned Parenthood clinic
TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Mark Kelly is visiting a Planned Parenthood clinic in Tempe on Wednesday.
In a press release, Kelly will meet with staff and providers as well as hear about the challenges they're facing and the programs offered at the clinic.
According to sources, the visit comes after the Arizona legislature voted to repeal the Arizona Supreme Court's ruling on the 1864 near-total abortion ban, which Governor Katie Hobbs signed into law.
However, the repeal won't go into effect until 90 days after the legislative session ends, which has not happened yet, but the Arizona Supreme Court issued a ruling that stops the ban from taking effect before at least August 12.