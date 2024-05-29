Arizona Senator Mark Kelly to visit Planned Parenthood clinic

In a press release, Kelly will meet with staff and providers as well as hear about the challenges they're facing and the programs offered at the clinic.

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Mark Kelly is visiting a Planned Parenthood clinic in Tempe on Wednesday.

