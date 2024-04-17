Arizona Republicans blocks efforts to repeal 1864 abortion ban

PHOENIX (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Arizona Republicans have blocked efforts to repeal an 1864 abortion ban.

This is now the second time in two weeks that state Republicans lawmakers rejected an attempt to repeal a near-total ban on abortion.

The law makes abortion a felony, punishable by two to five years in prison for anyone who performs one or helps a woman obtain one. It was codified in 1901 and again in 1913, after Arizona gained statehood.

The law does include an exception, however, to save the woman's life.

Democratic lawmakers have faced an uphill climb in repealing the ban and on Wednesday, only one Republican, Matt Gress, joined state House Democrats in their effort to repeal the ban.

The state house adjourned for a recess following the second failed vote and it remains unclear whether lawmakers would entertain further votes or debate regarding the ban at a later time.