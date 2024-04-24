Arizona legislature holds abortion debates

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The Arizona House of Representatives and Senate are holding respective debates on the near-total abortion ban.

This comes after the Arizona Supreme Court ruled on reinstating a Civil War-era abortion ban earlier this month that would punish doctors with two-to-five years in prison for providing abortion services.

However, the law was codified in 1901, and again in 1913, to include an exception to save the woman's life.

Last week, Arizona Republicans blocked efforts to repeal the 1864 abortion ban, and Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake said on Tuesday that she was upset that the ban is not being enforced.

The Senate will hold their debates at 1:00pm while the House will hold their debates at 1:05pm on Wednesday.

To watch the livestream of the Senate debates, see attached video.

To watch the livestream of the House debates, see attached video.