Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema calls for Upper Basin States to come to negotiating table

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has called for the Upper Basin States to the negotiating table and help secure "the American West's water future."

"I have long said the Colorado River is all of ours; we thrive or fail together – and failure is not an option. Today’s proposal from Arizona, California, and Nevada presents a long-term approach for the sustainable operations of the Colorado River. This is a strong step forward, and the Upper Basin States should join us at the negotiating table to secure the American West’s water future." Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.)

In a press release, Sinema's calls comes after Arizona, California and Nevada proposed an alternative for "long-term operations of the Colorado River."

The press release says the proposal "addresses the impacts of drought through a sustainable approach to the coordinated operations of Lake Powell and Lake Mead."

The press release also said last year, Sinema "welcomed a consenus-based water conservation proposal by the Lower Colorado River Basin States," committing to measures to conserve at least three million-acre-feet of system water through the end of 2026.