Deal in the desert for Colorado River conservation plan

Under the proposed plan, 1.5 million acre-feet will be conserved by 2024

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Arizona, California, and Nevada agreed on a plan Monday to conserve three million acre-feet of Colorado River water by 2026.

The plan was submitted to the Department of the Interior to review.

The agreement between the lower-basin states comes after the Federal Government proposed plans to cut water deliveries either by senior rights or with even cuts across the board.

While the deal is not yet signed off on at the federal level, local irrigation districts said the submitted plan is a preferred alternative over the federal options.

“California and our partners in Arizona and Nevada have developed a plan that results in better protection for the Colorado River system than other action alternatives identified in the current Draft SEIS released last month by Reclamation," Imperial Irrigation District Chairman J.B. Hamby said.

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly said he's pleased by the deal.

“This proposal is an encouraging step, made possible by the Basin states negotiations and the Department of Interior using the resources we provided through the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to conserve water," Kelly said. "I look forward to the review of this proposal and working with all partners in the Colorado River Basin to secure our water future.”