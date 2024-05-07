Police dismantles pro-Palestinian encampment at University of Chicago

CHICAGO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police moved in overnight and began dismantling a pro-Palestinian encampment on the University of Chicago campus.

The decision was made after university officials said on Monday that talks between the protesters and the school were "suspended."

Before dawn, officers with the University Police Department entered the encampment and began taking down tents and other structures.

The protesters were ordered to leave or face criminal charges, along with a leave of absence from the university.

There were some tense moments on Tuesday as protesters confronted officers after the encampment was cleared.

One protester, Christopher Lacovetti, described the decision to tear down the encampment as "cowardly."