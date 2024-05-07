Skip to Content
Celebrities attend Met Gala 2024, showcasing creative outfits

today at 7:46 AM
NEW YORK (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Celebrities arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for 2024's Met Gala. This year's gala donned the dress code: "Garden of Time."

As guests put their creative twists on attire, bringing out some unique colors to their outfits, the gala's theme this year is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

Notable co-chair's for the Met Gala this time around included Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth.

All dressed to the nines for the special yearly event.

