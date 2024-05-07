Skip to Content
CHP honors fallen officers with annual memorial ceremony

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is holding an annual memorial ceremony Tuesday morning.

According to a press release obtained by NBC News, the ceremony is "honoring the Department's 232 brave public servants who made the ultimate sacrifice" in the line of duty.

The press release also says that the ceremony is "an opportunity to honor and reflect on the commitment and courage of our fallen heroes who held true to their oath to 'lay down (their) life rather than swerve from the path of duty.'"

To watch the livestream of the ceremony, see attached video.

