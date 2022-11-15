One year since Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One year ago marks the passing of the the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Through a press release, Arizona Senators Krysten Sinema and Mark Kelly provided the crucial votes and signed into law on November 15, 2021.

Also, this law is a $1 trillion investment in order to revitalize America's infrastructure and protecting against the impacts of climate change.

“Arizona is getting billions of dollars in infrastructure investment thanks to Senators Sinema and Kelly,” said Advancing Arizona’s Andrea Moreno.

“One year in this bill is creating jobs, rebuilding our roads and bridges, and making historic investments in climate resilience. Arizonans applaud Senators Sinema and Kelly for their support and look forward to their continued support for our state in the next Congress.”

Benefitting from the law

In addition, communities all across the state are already benefitting from the law.

At the present time, more than $3.2 billion in funding went to Arizona, with $2.4 billion allocated to rebuilding roads.

Not only that, the allocated money also went to rebuilding bridges, public transit, ports and airports.

Furthermore, over $164 million will go to bolstering Arizona's resilience against the effects of climate change, wildfires and droughts.

Concurrently, more than $500 million will go to investments in clean water.