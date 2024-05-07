Skip to Content
Local News

First Yuma Latin Dance Festival happening this weekend

By ,
today at 8:26 AM
Published 8:58 AM

Sunrise Anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with the festival's director about the event.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The First Yuma Latin Dance Festival is happening on Saturday, May 11, celebrating Latin dance, culture, and music.

The event, starting at 10:00am at the Four Points By Sheraton Yuma, located at 2030 S. Avenue 3E, is divided into three different passes.

If anyone wants to attend a class to learn how to dance, watch the performances or dance for themselves, the cost is $75.00. However, if anyone wants to attend the show, which starts at 7:30pm, and dance, the cost is $50.00, but if anyone just wants to dance, the cost is $20.00.

Courtesy: Yuma Latin Dance Festival

Franky Amparo, the festival's director, says the festival will feature dancers from Peru, Columbia, Mexico City and even Los Angeles, as well as saying the event is for everyone to attend.

When asked how many people signed up to attend the festival, Amparo said:

"So we were expecting just, because it's our first year, [and] it's a small community, a minimum of 20 or 30 people, but we already surpassed 50. So we're super excited. You know, we didn't expect to have such a big interest right away. But thankfully a lot of our artists as well have been promoting the event, bringing down their dancers, and the community here as well has been very involved. So we're very, very, very excited."

To learn more about the festival, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content