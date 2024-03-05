Senator Mark Kelly responds to Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s announcement

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Mark Kelly has released a statement regarding Senator Kyrsten Sinema's announcement that she will leave the Senate at the end of the year.

"Over our three years of serving together, I've had a front row seat to Senator Sinema’s work in the Senate and witnessed her tenacity as she forged compromises on issues that felt unsolvable. In a town where a lot of people are much happier talking about problems than doing anything to fix them, she’s pursued meaningful solutions, working with Republicans and Democrats to pass lasting legislation that makes a difference in the lives of Arizonans and all Americans.

We’ve worked together to accomplish bipartisan legislation on infrastructure, marriage equality, gun safety, and more that wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for her being in that Senate seat.

I’ve valued our partnership and our friendship as we’ve worked together to deliver for the people of Arizona. I congratulate Senator Sinema on an extraordinary career in Congress. This institution will not be the same without her."

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.)