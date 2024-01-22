Skip to Content
Arizona Politics

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly on 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade

Mark Dixon / CC BY 2.0
By
today at 2:17 PM
Published 2:35 PM

(KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Mark Kelly released a statement on the 51st anniversary of the Roe v. Wade.

"Fifty-one years ago, Roe v. Wade gave Arizona women the right to make their own decisions about abortion. That right has since been ripped away with abortion bans—one dating back to 1864—leaving women unable to access the health care they need.

As politicians try to further restrict these freedoms, I won’t stop pushing to pass the right to reproductive health into law so that women, not politicians, can make their own decisions about abortion, about the health care they need, and about when to start a family."

Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.)

Back in 2022, the Supreme Court overturned the decision, causing an uproar in people fighting for abortion rights.

Last weekend, Americans participated in a nationwide protest in support of abortion access. The protest took place ahead of the 51st anniversary of the Supreme Court decision.

Article Topic Follows: Arizona Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content