Arizona Senator Mark Kelly on 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade
(KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Mark Kelly released a statement on the 51st anniversary of the Roe v. Wade.
"Fifty-one years ago, Roe v. Wade gave Arizona women the right to make their own decisions about abortion. That right has since been ripped away with abortion bans—one dating back to 1864—leaving women unable to access the health care they need.
As politicians try to further restrict these freedoms, I won’t stop pushing to pass the right to reproductive health into law so that women, not politicians, can make their own decisions about abortion, about the health care they need, and about when to start a family."Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.)
Back in 2022, the Supreme Court overturned the decision, causing an uproar in people fighting for abortion rights.
Last weekend, Americans participated in a nationwide protest in support of abortion access. The protest took place ahead of the 51st anniversary of the Supreme Court decision.