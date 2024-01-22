Arizona Senator Mark Kelly on 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade

(KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Mark Kelly released a statement on the 51st anniversary of the Roe v. Wade.

"Fifty-one years ago, Roe v. Wade gave Arizona women the right to make their own decisions about abortion. That right has since been ripped away with abortion bans—one dating back to 1864—leaving women unable to access the health care they need.

As politicians try to further restrict these freedoms, I won’t stop pushing to pass the right to reproductive health into law so that women, not politicians, can make their own decisions about abortion, about the health care they need, and about when to start a family."

Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.)