Abortion protests held ahead of Roe v. Wade anniversary

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Sunday is the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court's landmark abortion rights ruling: Roe v. Wade.

Last summer, the court overturned that ruling.

However, the debate over abortion rights continues.

On Saturday, people on both sides of the issue took to the streets in cities across the nation.

In San Francisco, hundreds of anti-abortion advocates gathered on one side of the street. Meanwhile, hundreds of pro-abortion rights advocates gathered on the other side.

Both rallying for what they believe in.

Peaceful demonstrations

Pro-abortion rights advocates said women's reproductive rights are under attack and people should be concerned.

However, anti-abortion speakers said the Supreme Court did not go far enough in their ruling last summer that overturned Roe.

They also want a national ban on abortions.

"So hopefully we can change people's minds about that. Maybe we can touch even just one person that's thinking about having that abortion, said anti-abortion advocate Robert Gautier.

"I don't think they should be telling women what to do with their bodies. We do not want to be enslaved by our uteruses. And I think they're living high today but a reckoning is coming. We're going to get it back," said pro-abortion rights advocate Jennifer Keith.

While the demonstrations were peaceful, police formed a barrier separating both sides.