Americans participate in the “Bigger than Roe Women’s March”

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Protesters across the nation filled city streets on Saturday in support of abortion access.

Nearly a year and a half ago, the United States Supreme Court overruled its landmark decision, "Roe v. Wade," after nearly 50 years, sparking plenty of demonstrations since then.

Hundreds gathered in Washington, D.C. at Freedom Plaza on Saturday and moved toward the White House as part of the "Bigger than Roe Women's National March."

Crowds also packed Phoenix, Arizona's Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza, advocating for reproductive justice.

Necessary and instrumental for change

Community members in Savannah, Georgia showed in support of abortion access as well. Although the event was meant to champion women's rights, there were men, children and even pets in attendance.

Those who marched say events like this are necessary and instrumental for change.

"Until we hear from the people and the lives that are impacted by it. We won't see any changes to our laws," said Shalena Jones, District Attorney for Chatham County.