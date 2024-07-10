RFK Jr. speaks against USDA and processed foods during campaign event in Maine
FREEPORT, Maine (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke with volunteers and local farmers about issues impacting the food system in Freeport, Maine Tuesday.
Kennedy spoke about past chemical usage destroying land, rendering it useless for future farming.
"The USDA was created to help the family farmer and to ensure a wholesome food supply. But his actual job is to do exactly the opposite is to give us poison process, addictive foods that are mass poisoning us and killing us and making us the sickest population in the world."Robert F. Kennedy Jr., presidential candidate
He also touched on farms in Ohio impacted by the East Palestine Train explosion and raising a generation of children on various drugs and social media.