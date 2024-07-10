RFK Jr. speaks against USDA and processed foods during campaign event in Maine

He also touched on farms in Ohio impacted by the East Palestine Train explosion and raising a generation of children on various drugs and social media.

"The USDA was created to help the family farmer and to ensure a wholesome food supply. But his actual job is to do exactly the opposite is to give us poison process, addictive foods that are mass poisoning us and killing us and making us the sickest population in the world."

Kennedy spoke about past chemical usage destroying land, rendering it useless for future farming.

FREEPORT, Maine (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke with volunteers and local farmers about issues impacting the food system in Freeport, Maine Tuesday.

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.