VIDEO: Town hall on train derailment in Ohio

(NBC) - A very heated town hall meeting in East Palestine, Ohio Wednesday night as residents expressed their displeasure about the train derailment and all that has followed. Lydia Esparra reports.

It was standing room only inside the East Palestine High School gym Wednesday night, where residents lined up, demanding answers about what happens next to their water supply and their future overall.

Lydia Esparra has the emotional reaction from a town on edge.

For almost two weeks, East Palestine residents have had questions about this train derailment.

On Wednesday under clear skies, thousands waited to get answers.

"I have property here and want to know what's going on with my well water is it going to keep seeping in the ground."

"Now that we are home we don't know what to think suspicious paranoid worried."

But once inside it wasn't what they expected until the mayor gave them what they wanted.

"We want answers."

Residents were waiting for Norfolk Southern representatives, it was their train and their disaster.

"That thousand dollar they are giving is insulting."

But they did not show up, media from all over the country did.

"It's not norfolk southern here it's the epa who's been working with us trying to get the citizens back in there home safe."

Question after question, some answers but it's not enough. They wanted the Norfolk Southern.

"They screwed up our town they are going to fix."