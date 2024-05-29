RFK Jr. files complaint over CNN debate between Biden and Trump

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign announced that it has filed a Federal Election Commission (FEC) complaint against CNN, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump's campaigns.

Kennedy is asking the FEC to prevent Biden, Trump and CNN from holding the June 27 debate.

CNN's debate requirements state that a candidate's name must appear on a sufficient number of state ballots to reach the 270 electoral vote threshold to win the presidency prior to the eligibility deadline." The deadline is June 20.

Kennedy is arguing that CNN is demanding his campaign to meet different participation criteria as he says Biden and Trump won't meet the ballot access requirements either.

Kennedy is currently on the ballot in seven states, including California, but he has not yet achieved 270 electoral votes, although he has said in various recent interviews that his campaign will meet that threshold before the deadline.