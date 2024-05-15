President Biden challenges former President Trump to a pair of debates

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden has challenged former President Donald Trump to a pair of debates ahead of the November election.

The Biden campaign's proposed debates would abandon the Commission on Presidential Debates, the organization that has coordinated presidential debates for decades.

Instead, the campaign proposed debates in late June and early September that would broadcast by news organizations.

The president took to social media to announce his challenge, claiming victory is his previous debates with Trump and referencing the former president's ongoing criminal trial.

Former President Trump responded to the challenge on social media, accepting Biden's proposed terms and adding, "Let's get ready to rumble!!!"

In addition, President Biden announced on his X account that he has "received and accepted an invitation" from CNN to participate their debates, along with Trump announcing that he also accepted the invitation to participate in the CNN debates, taking place on June 27 at CNN headquarters at 9:00pm Eastern.

CNN says the audience will not be present during the debate, and moderators and additional details will be revealed at a later time.

Biden also announced on his X account that he and Trump agreed to have a second debate on September 10 on ABC. However, it's not clear where the debate will take place or who will moderate.