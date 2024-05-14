RFK Jr. holds rally in Texas alongside running mate

AUSTIN, Texas (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. held a campaign rally in Austin, Texas on Monday.

Kennedy's running mate Nicole Shanahan also made an appearance after her first campaign outing over the weekend.

This is the first time the pair has been on the same stage since the March 26 announcement that Shanahan would be joining his campaign.

With less than six months until Election Day, Kennedy told a large group of supporters that he now has enough signatures to be on the November ballot in Texas, and that he is targeting New York's ballot next.