RFK Jr. holds rally in Texas alongside running mate
AUSTIN, Texas (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. held a campaign rally in Austin, Texas on Monday.
Kennedy's running mate Nicole Shanahan also made an appearance after her first campaign outing over the weekend.
This is the first time the pair has been on the same stage since the March 26 announcement that Shanahan would be joining his campaign.
With less than six months until Election Day, Kennedy told a large group of supporters that he now has enough signatures to be on the November ballot in Texas, and that he is targeting New York's ballot next.
"We had an historic day [in Texas], we handed in almost, just under 250,000 signatures. The pundits, you heard them from the beginning of this campaign, they said it would ne impossible for us to get on the ballot and we got on the ballot in Texas and if you can get on in Texas we can get on everywhere.
The DNC has done everything in their power to stop us and they'll continue to do that but we are going to get on the ballot in every single state and I want to thank all of you who are a part of this."Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (I), Presidential Candidate