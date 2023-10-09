Skip to Content
Decision 2024

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces run for president at an Independent

PHILADEPLHIA, Penn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Monday that he will continue his presidential bid as an independent candidate instead of vying for the Democratic nomination.

Kennedy has primarily worked as an environmental lawyer and more recently as an opponent of vaccines has found himself at odds with the mainstream of the Democratic party.

At a rally in Philadelphia, Kennedy vowed to unite the country.

"Something is stirring in us that says it doesn't have to be this way. People stop me everywhere at airports in hotels and malls and one the street and they remind me that this country is ready to a history making change. They are ready to reclaims their freedom their independence and that's why I'm here...I'm here to declare myself an independent candidate...An independent candidate for president of the United States that's not all. I'm here to join you in making a new declaration of independence for our entire nation."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (I-Calif.)
