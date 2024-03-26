Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces his vice president

OAKLAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Independent presidential candidate, has announced his vice president during an event in Oakland on Tuesday: Nicole Shananan.

Shanahan, a wealthy attorney and entrepreneur from the San Francisco Bay Area, has never run for elected office.

Kennedy said she shares his passions for the environment, personal health, and reigning in big tech.

"Despite the artificially orchestrated divisions, nearly all Americans share the same values that we do. And I'm grateful that Nicola has put herself interest aside and made the momentous and very, very difficult decision to embark with me on this extraordinary crusade to win back our country." Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Presidential Candidate (I)

Shortlist

Shanahan, who has a daughter with autism, recently funded research into the disorder's causes, and in her acceptance speech said she is joining Kennedy's campaign in part because of concerns about children's health, including vaccines.

"There is only one candidate I have met for president who takes the chronic disease epidemic seriously it is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and I will be his ally and making our nation healthy again," Shanahan remarked.

Earlier this month, NBC News confirmed Kennedy's shortlist for vice president, which includes New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Minnesota Governor and pro wrestler Jesse Ventura.

Former Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard and TV host Mike Rowe were also on his shortlist, according to NBC News.