Kari Lake, Senate candidate, raises $4 million

By , ,
today at 5:53 PM
Published 6:14 PM

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Kari Lake, Republican Senate candidate in Arizona, reportedly raised more than $4 million during the first three months of this year.

But her Democratic opponent, Congressman Ruben Gallego, nearly doubled what she brought in during the same time period. His campaign says he raised $7.5 million.

The winner in November will succeed Krysten Sinema as the one time Democrat turned Independent decided not to run for re-election this year.

Political observers are closely watching the race in Arizona. The outcome could determine which party controls the Senate next year.

