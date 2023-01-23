Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego to run for Arizona Senate seat held by Kyrsten Sinema

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) announced on Monday he’ll challenge independent U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2024, becoming the first candidate to jump into the race and setting up a potential three-way contest.

Gallego said he’d fight for normal people struggling to make ends meet and losing faith in politicians.

He said he and Sinema both come from "modest to poor means" but have taken different paths in Congress.

Gallego, a 43-year-old military veteran first elected to Congress in 2014, had made no secret of his interest in challenging Sinema, a longtime rival in Arizona politics.

She left the Democratic party in December, registering as an independent.

Sinema has not said whether she plans to run for a second term.

At this time, no Republican has entered the race for the senate seat.