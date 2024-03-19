Presidential Preference Election kicks off in Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Presidential Preference Election kicked off Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. with nine voting locations open across Yuma County. (Locations listed below)

Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Career Center

Yuma Main Library

Yuma Civic Center

Arizona Western College – Schoening Conference Center

St. John Neumann Catholic Church

AWC – Wellton Manufacturing Learning Center

Somerton Community Center

Cesar Chavez Cultural Center

San Luis Library

The day started out slow at the Yuma Civic center which is a mega voting center, with about five people trickling in during a 30 minute window.

The polls close at 7 p.m. at every voting location, so be sure to make it there with plenty of time to spare.

Initial results will be released at 8 p.m.