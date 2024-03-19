Skip to Content
Presidential Preference Election kicks off in Yuma County

today at 7:09 PM
Published 8:51 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Presidential Preference Election kicked off Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. with nine voting locations open across Yuma County. (Locations listed below)

  • Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Career Center
  • Yuma Main Library
  • Yuma Civic Center
  • Arizona Western College – Schoening Conference Center
  • St. John Neumann Catholic Church
  • AWC – Wellton Manufacturing Learning Center
  • Somerton Community Center
  • Cesar Chavez Cultural Center
  • San Luis Library

The day started out slow at the Yuma Civic center which is a mega voting center, with about five people trickling in during a 30 minute window.

The polls close at 7 p.m. at every voting location, so be sure to make it there with plenty of time to spare.

Initial results will be released at 8 p.m.

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

