California Primary Election underway

Anticipated California Primary Election happening on Tuesday, March 5

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - It’s been an active day as voters cast their ballots at the Imperial County Administration building, and cars keep lining up to drop them off.

The Elections Office said things have been calm and all 55 voting sites opened with no problems Tuesday morning.

The Elections Office said there are more than 200 workers currently helping at the sites.

They also say there are about eight drop boxes and they are installed at every city hall in Imperial County.

Local voters shared why they came out to vote.

“Because I became a, I’m going to cry, I became a citizen because I wasn’t born in this country, but when I was old enough I became a citizen and then I had the privilege to vote," said Modesta Cabrera, an Imperial Valley voter.

“We hope that our beliefs are in line with the people that are in office so it’s important because we have the ability to do it, so we should," shared Kelly Hawk, an Imperial Valley reporter.

The Elections Office said some candidates could win tonight if they get a certain number of votes.

“With the Board of Supervisors, if any candidate 50 percent plus one vote that person will be claimed the winner. If no candidate reaches that milestone then that top two candidates will go on to a runoff in November," explained Linsey Dale, Imperial County Registrar of Voters.

The Elections Office said turnout is currently at nine percent and normally, it's around 20 percent. So right now, it's considerably lower.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. PST and will close at 8 p.m. PST.

Karina Bazarte will host a livestream about the California Primary Election in Imperial County with details at 6:45 p.m.