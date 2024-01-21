Skip to Content
Decision 2024

Ron DeSantis announces he is dropping out the 2024 presidential race

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced he will be dropping out of the 2024 presidential race Sunday.

In a video posted on DeSantis' X account, DeSantis said he will endorse former President Trump saying, "Trump is superior to the current incumbent Joe Biden."

Last week, DeSantis won second place in the Iowa caucus, with Trump taking the number one spot by 51% of the caucus votes and Nikki Haley taking third place.

