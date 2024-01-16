Results and reaction from Monday night’s Iowa caucus

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump won the Iowa caucuses Monday by an historic margin, but the race for runner-up was neck-and-neck.

Former President Trump won Iowa with 51% of the vote and won nearly every voting bloc in the caucuses. His victory now gives him momentum heading in to New Hampshire, which is going to provide a new set of challenges, especially as Haley and DeSantis, look to make an impact.

Even the coldest caucus in memory couldn't free the enthusiam Iowa Republicans have for former President Donald Trump.

"We're gonna put America first. We're gonna make America great again. Again, Iowa. We love you," Trump spoke.

The 45th president claiming a landslide victory in the Hawkeye State. Setting his sights on the general election, he encouraged his opponents to get out of the race and on board with him.

"I want to make that a very big part of our message: We’re going to come together. It’s going to happen soon, too," Trump remarked.

The former president, topping 50% of the vote in Iowa, cementing his position as frontrunner, but the margin between second and third place was tight: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis outpacing former United Nations Ambassasor Nikki Haley by a slim lead.

Both claiming momentum and both vowing they're the only candidates to take on Trump and President Joe Biden.

"We have got to start beating Democrats and beating the left...They beat us on all these issues, and I'm sick of it and it stops when I become president in January 2025," DeSantis expressed.

"Our campaign is the last best hope of stopping the Trump-Biden nightmare," Haley declared.

As the primary season kicks off, the stakes couldn't be higher, even if the temperatures are at an all time low.

DeSantis edged out Haley by a couple of 1000 votes. Now, all that focus is shifting to the New Hampshire primary where polling shows Haley in a much stronger position.

DeSantis also made the decision to go to South Carolina first before traveling to New Hampshire.

Tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, finishing in a distant fourth, suspended his campaign Monday evening and threw his support behind Trump. Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson followed suit Tuesday, suspending his campaign after a weak showing in Iowa.