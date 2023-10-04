Kari Lake meets with senators ahead of her run for Senate run

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is in Washington, D.C., meeting with senators ahead of a possible run for Arizona's Senate seat.

Lake has been meeting with Republican senators over the last couple of days, including Montana Senator Steve Daines, who met with lake on Tuesday, and Wyoming Senator John Barrasso.

She told reporters the meetings have been about big issues and not about building support for a campaign.

"I'm not really looking for endorsements. I'm actually looking to solve some problems and so we're considering our next move and I really enjoyed my time with Senator Daines," Lake explained.

Lake, who has claimed that her election for Arizona governor was stolen, declined to answer whether she still thinks that election was stolen.

Lake is expected to officially launch her Arizona Senate campaign at a rally on October 10.