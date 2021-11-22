Fernandez’s son talks legislative priorities

Former representative's son to fill her District 4 seat - FOX 9's Adam Klepp speaks with Brian Fernandez about his plans

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Brian Fernandez is preparing to follow in his mother's footsteps. On Monday, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors appointed him to fill the District 4 seat from which his mother, Charlene, recently resigned.

Ms. Fernandez left the legislature on November 15 to accept a role with the United States Department of Agriculture, as the Director of Rural Development for the State of Arizona.

Brian Fernandez says he's excited to be nominated.

“They selected me, I was very humbled, somewhat surprised even, but very excited,” Fernandez said.

Some of Fernandez's top priorities are Yuma's water supply and taking care of public schools.

“I’m a proud graduate of Yuma public schools, I’m very supportive of them, I want them to be fully funded and for teachers to know they are appreciated.”

Brian will be officially sworn in by the Speaker of the House in Phoenix on November 23rd.

He will finish out his mom’s term, which ends in January of 2023, but plans to run for re-election for the seat in 2022.

