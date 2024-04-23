SPECIAL REPORT: CASA for the children

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It goes without saying that the most important to care for is our children. From love and support to providing them with the necessities to be successful.

But here in Yuma County, many children whose parents are caught up in the legal system don't have those basic needs.

This is why the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Yuma County serve as that bridge for the children in our community.

Half of the children impacted by the court system do not have a CASA which further stains the ability of children to obtain necessities like clothes and school supplies.

"It just feels good to know that we're making a difference in many young lives and that that's the best feeling there is, is to know that you're helping others," said Brooke Adams, President of the CASA of Yuma County Council.

We'll share the story of a young woman who was part of the CASA system and how the experience has made an impact on her, leading her to help young children today.

This News 11 exclusive will air on Wednesday, April 24 at 5 p.m.