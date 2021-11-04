Rep. Charlene Fernandez leaves Arizona Legislature

Fernandez to accept appointment from the White House

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Rep. Charlene Fernandez, (D-Dist. 14), on Thursday submitted her resignation to Speaker Rusty Bowers of the Arizona House of Representatives.

Fernandez is poised to accept an appointment as the Arizona State Director of Rural Development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The White House says she will play a critical role

In her letter to the Speaker, Rep. Fernandez writes:

Fernandez was first elected to the Arizona House in 2014. She served as House Minority Leader, and as the state agriculture department's Food and Agriculture Policy Advisory Committeee.

She previously worked for the late Rep. Ed Pastor, and for Congressman Raul Grijalva. Fernandez also served in Arizona Governor Janet Napolitano's administration.

Her last day in the House will be November 15, 2021.