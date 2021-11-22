Yuma representative’s son to fill her seat in the state legislature

Brian Fernandez to fill remainder of his mother's term

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday appointed Charlene Fernandez's son to fill the remainder of her term in the Arizona State Legislature.

Brian Fernandez is a software consultant who has volunteered for a number of Democratic political campaigns. He founded, and later sold, a company that wrote software the help members of Congress manage their communications.

Charlene Fernandez resigned her seat earlier this month to accept a position within the Biden Administration. She'll serve as a Rural Development Director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

She was first elected to the state house in 2015. Fernandez previously worked for the late Congressman Ed Pastor for more than a decade. She also worked as a liaison for the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality under former Gov. Janet Napolitano.