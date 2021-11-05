Rep. Fernandez leaves legislature behind for top job at USDA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Longtime Arizona state legislator, Rep. Charlene Fernandez, has officially submitted her resignation as Representative for Legislative District 4. On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture made the announcement confirming her new position.

Fernandez has been appointed Rural Development State Director for the state.

She was elected to the Arizona House of Representatives in 2014. Her district in Southwestern Arizona contains many farmers and ranchers who contribute to the state’s role as the United States’ top producer of winter lettuce. Elected House Minority Leader in 2019, Fernandez was integral to the Drought Contingency Plan agreement in 2019, bringing states, tribal nations, farmers, and other stakeholders together to ensure a sustainable water supply for Arizona.

“We are very fortunate these four individuals are choosing to dedicate their talents and expertise to USDA,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Each will be an incredible asset to our Department and carry out our mission at the state and local level as we work to improve the lives of the American people.”

