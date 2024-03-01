Skip to Content
SPECIAL REPORT: A worldwide effort for Arizona Western Athletics

today at 2:54 PM
Published 5:23 PM

International athletes are at the heart of Arizona Western College's quest for NJCAA championships

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Out of the 130 athletes at Arizona Western College (AWC), 76 hail from a country outside the United States.

These athletes come to the United States to pursue their dreams in both sports and education.

“I think every basketball player's dream is to come to the United States and just to experience everything and to see how it is over here," AWC basketball star Matija Gledic said. "Because as everybody knows, the United States is probably the most competitive sports nation in the world."

The collision of cultures serves as a major teacher for the athletes on the field and beyond.

"I like the blend our team has socially and culturally," AWC head soccer coach Kenny Dale said. "All of that is more important than athletics. Academics, social connections, cultural understanding, thats more important than anything on the field."

Watch the full special report on Wednesday, March 6 on News 11.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

