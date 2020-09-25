Voting deadlines fast-approaching as County gears up to mail out ballots

Decision 2020

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With the election just 39 days away, 13 is on your side with everything you need to know to ensure your vote counts.

Whether you're voting by mail or heading to the polls there are many ways to submit your vote.

Mail-in ballots will start being sent out in a couple of weeks and if you still haven’t registered to vote there are ways to do so online.

Since the recorder's office is still closed to the public, those who do not have access to a computer can still register to vote.

Kevin Tunell is the communications director for Yuma County.

“Down at our 197 location, 197 South Main Street in old town Yuma, that's where the recorders' office is, they actually have the forms outside the opposite door so they can pick them up and get them in on time, there is still time to do it,” Tunell explained.

Already registered? You have only 11 days before the election to request a mail-in ballot.

After receiving your mail-in ballot, you’re able to mail it in before election day or bring it to one of these drop boxes. There are locations all around town.

If you run out of time, you’re able to take it to any polling site across town on November 3rd.

“Early voting ballots are going to go out, October 7th through the 9th. So people will not start seeing them show up, probably, until just after that period of time, I wouldn't look in your mailbox during a really bad till about the 10th, because those sent on the 7th might get there by the 10th but over that three day period, all really balancing out,” he said.

As far as voting in person, Yuma County will have 11 sites you can choose from. Two of those locations will be mega centers.

Courtesy: Yuma County

But if you don’t want to vote by mail or you're unable to get to the voting centers on November 3rd there are options for you.

“if you don't want to vote by early ballot or maybe you need to vote early for some reason, you can come down to the recorder office, starting the 7th and you can cast a ballot. Again, we encourage people to call in first and make sure that, you know, that it's not crowded or anything like that,” Tunell added.

The last day to register to vote is October 5th and early voting begins on October 7th.

According to the secretary of state’s office, in Arizona, counting begins as ballots come in - for the August primary, 97% of mail-in ballots were counted before election day.