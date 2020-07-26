Skip to Content
Important Information for Voters
By
today at 2:24 pm
Published 2:22 pm

Registering to vote in Yuma County

MGN_1280x720_00610P00-TAVJY
MGN

How make your voice heard in the upcoming elections

Who can register?

  • A citizen of the United States of America.
  • A resident of Arizona.
  • An individual who is 18 Years of age or older before the next Statewide General Election.
  • An individual who has not been convicted of a felony or treason, if so, your civil rights have been restored.
  • An individual who has not been adjudicated incompetent (A.R.S. § 14-5101)

How to register

  • By filling out the voter registration form, answering all questions.
  • By providing satisfactory evidence of United States Citizenship on the form or accompanied with the form.
  • By signing and dating the form.
  • By mailing in the form of registration to the Recorder’s Office.
  • By completing the registration form at the Recorder’s Office.
  • By completing the form online if you have a qualifying MVD record.

Where can I get a registration form?

  • You can register to vote or update your existing registration by using the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division "Voter Registration" link  if you have a "Qualifying MVD record". To have a "Qualifying MVD record" you must possess a valid Arizona Driver License, or Identification Card, with a digitized signature on file with MVD.
  • Pick up a form at the Recorder’s Office.
  • Pick up a form at a City or Town Clerks office.
  • Pick up a form at the U.S. Post Offices.
  • Pick up a form at libraries throughout Yuma County
  • A registration form can be mailed to you by calling 928-373-6034 or for the hearing impaired at 928-373-6033 (TDD).

To check the status of your registration log on to the Arizona Voter Information Portal.

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply