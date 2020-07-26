Registering to vote in Yuma County
How make your voice heard in the upcoming elections
Who can register?
- A citizen of the United States of America.
- A resident of Arizona.
- An individual who is 18 Years of age or older before the next Statewide General Election.
- An individual who has not been convicted of a felony or treason, if so, your civil rights have been restored.
- An individual who has not been adjudicated incompetent (A.R.S. § 14-5101)
How to register
- By filling out the voter registration form, answering all questions.
- By providing satisfactory evidence of United States Citizenship on the form or accompanied with the form.
- By signing and dating the form.
- By mailing in the form of registration to the Recorder’s Office.
- By completing the registration form at the Recorder’s Office.
- By completing the form online if you have a qualifying MVD record.
Where can I get a registration form?
- You can register to vote or update your existing registration by using the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division "Voter Registration" link if you have a "Qualifying MVD record". To have a "Qualifying MVD record" you must possess a valid Arizona Driver License, or Identification Card, with a digitized signature on file with MVD.
- Pick up a form at the Recorder’s Office.
- Pick up a form at a City or Town Clerks office.
- Pick up a form at the U.S. Post Offices.
- Pick up a form at libraries throughout Yuma County
- A registration form can be mailed to you by calling 928-373-6034 or for the hearing impaired at 928-373-6033 (TDD).
To check the status of your registration log on to the Arizona Voter Information Portal.
