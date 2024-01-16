Search and rescue teams suspends search for survivors

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Search and rescue teams have now suspended their search for survivors after a plane crashed Sunday in the waters of Half Moon Bay.

While it is still unclear how many people were on that plane, investigators do know at least one body has been found in the water, along with several parts of the aircraft.

Propellers and parts of a small planes engine still lay on the beach in Ross Cove at Mavericks.

Mangled remnants of the small plane that took off from the East Bay earlier this week.

Witnesses in Moss Beach said they saw a plane flying erratically before disappearing into the ocean.

Crews loaded up as much of the wreckage as they could, taking them to a storage site to be examined by investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board.

Authorities said one body was retrieved from the water.

"A local fisherman found what they thought, in the water, was the body of a female. The timeliness and the proximity of where the wreckage was located gives it a good likelihood this is one of the people that was aboard that aircraft." Sgt. Philip Hallworth, Public Information Officer for the San Matteo County Sheriff's Office (SMCSO)

The Coast Guard and SMCSO called off the ocean search for survivors because they say it was unlikely there were any survivors, and conditions were getting dangerous.

The assisting Pillar Point Harbor Patrol agreed.

"I can tell you, search and rescue conditions at night and rocky reef conditions with waves are VERY difficult at best in daylight," said Cary Smith, Deputy Harbormaster.