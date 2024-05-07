Arizona General Election poll shows latest results for anticipated races

Poll was conducted from April 27-29 by a live phone survey that collected the results

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Data Orbital said it announced the results of its latest live caller survey of potential General Election Voters which showed support for candidates in Arizona's Presidential and US Senate races.

As the General Election is six months away, Data Orbital shows President Joe Biden in the lead over Republican former president Donald Trump by a 38.8% to 38.1% margin.

Independent Robert F Kennedy Jr. received 13.5% in support and 8.1% reported they were undecided.

Data Orbital said in the US Senate race, Democratic candidate Congressman Ruben Gallego leads Republican candidate Kari Lake by a 48.1% to 43.9% margin. While 6.3% reported they were undecided.

Data Orbital said this poll surveyed 550 likely general election voters over the phone.

If you would like to see the toplines and demographic data, click here. To view the crosstabs of this survey, click here.