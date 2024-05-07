YFD responds to vacant house fire, no injuries reported

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to reports of a fire coming from a vacant house on Monday.

In a press release, the fire occurred in the area of Walnut and Maple Avenue, and YFD got the call at around 4:00pm.

YFD says after they arrived, the Engine 6 Crew found "heavy black smoke and flames" coming from the house "on the lot," and they worked to extinguish the fire and protect the surrounding structures.

However, YFD says the crew "encountered challenges of limited access and overgrown vegetation." Fortunately, YFD says no one was hurt and "no one was displaced."

YFD says their Community Risk Reduction Investigators handled the "cause and origin determination," but were unable to rule out an intentionally set fire.

YFD is asking everyton to "keep an eye on your neighborhood, keep vegetation neat and secure access to your property when not in use."