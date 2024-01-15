California authorities investigate plane crash

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A search is underway after a plane crashed Sunday in California.

Officials say it happened shortly after 7:00pm. People in the Half Moon Bay area saw what they though was a two-propeller plane flying erratically.

They heard the engine sputter and then they could no longer see it.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office (SMCSO) said there is evidence that a plane went into the water. The United States Coast Guard (USCG), California Highway Patrol (CHP) and fire crews were on the scene.

No further information has been released.

"It's unknown to me if there were and how many people might have been at the plane at the time, but every effort will be made to try to rescue people if they are indeed out there. Again, that's unconfirmed at this point though," said Sgt. Philip Hallworth of SMCSO.