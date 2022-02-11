Skip to Content
Winter Olympics 2022
By ,
today at 7:18 AM
Published 7:47 AM

American curler Matt Hamilton takes modified Nike sneakers to the ice

Team USA

BEIJING (KYMA, KECY/AP) — Matt Hamilton, American curler wore his gifted Nike SB Dunk Lows on the ice during his curling competition at the Beijing Olympics.

Hamilton modified his Nike SB Dunk Low "What the Paul" sneakers for curling use by adding a gripping sole on one shoe and a sliding sole on the other.

The "What the Paul" shoes are inspired by many other shoes American pro-skater, Paul "P-Rod" Rodriguez has designed.

The sneakers are multi-colored and multi-patterned making them stand out amongst the neutral colors curlers typically wear.

Hamilton says a few friends sent him the sneakers and shared how he likes to show his personality on the ice.

Winter Olympics 2022
Author Profile Photo

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar was born and raised in Yuma, Arizona and joined KYMA in January 2022.
She graduated from the University of Arizona in December 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in digital journalism and a minor in information science. In her free time she’s with her two huskies, Chemino and Roma. Jacqueline is excited to begin her journalism career in her hometown. Contact Jacqueline at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content