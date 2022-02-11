American curler Matt Hamilton takes modified Nike sneakers to the ice

BEIJING (KYMA, KECY/AP) — Matt Hamilton, American curler wore his gifted Nike SB Dunk Lows on the ice during his curling competition at the Beijing Olympics.

Hamilton modified his Nike SB Dunk Low "What the Paul" sneakers for curling use by adding a gripping sole on one shoe and a sliding sole on the other.

The "What the Paul" shoes are inspired by many other shoes American pro-skater, Paul "P-Rod" Rodriguez has designed.

The sneakers are multi-colored and multi-patterned making them stand out amongst the neutral colors curlers typically wear.

Hamilton says a few friends sent him the sneakers and shared how he likes to show his personality on the ice.