Video Blog: Pacific storm affects the West Coast

Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Over the days following Saturday, October 23, a Pacific storm was forecasted and warnings were sent out advising West Coast residents to be warry of dangerous weather.

Some reports show that certain areas in Northern California have reached up to 10 inches of rain in 24 hours, with forecasters calling the storm a "bomb cyclone" and "the worst weather in years."

https://youtu.be/3ojR4sgVQsI

The storm has caused flooding in not only rivers but also residential areas, leading to dangerous mudslides across the region.

https://youtu.be/1sB5jlKvnCw

Videos have shown roads underwater and while some were closed off by officials, the floods and landslides have already led to deaths.

https://youtu.be/mdy-A8wL6-k

The dangerous weather follows wildfires that have been affecting California recently and burn scars can still be seen throughout the West Coast region.

https://youtu.be/ybExj4dh6M0

Officials have been advising drivers to exercise caution as debris and inches of rain cover the roads. Evacuation orders have also been placed in certain areas while beaches experience unpredictable weather.