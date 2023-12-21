WEATHER ALERT: Tracking rain and thunderstorms

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - SEVERE Weather for Thursday night through Saturday morning bringing widespread rainfall and thunderstorms to the Desert Southwest.

Flooding will be a major impact with these storms, which will lead to travel concerns before the holiday weekend.

A Flood WATCH will go into effect for the entire Desert Southwest 12 a.m. (MST) until 8 p.m. (MST) for Yuma County and 11 p.m. (PST) Thursday (TONIGHT) until 7 p.m. (PST) for Imperial County.

A large low-pressure system will move in tonight bringing widespread rainfall and snow storms across our region.

Strong and high winds could also develop with these storms.

Heaviest rainfall will peak early Friday morning where moderate and severe storms will be likely.

Lingering scattered showers are possible to persist early Saturday morning.

Significant rainfall is likely where flooding will be a concern as rain accumulations will range from 05." to 1.5".

Skies will clear through the weekend, with highs in the mid and upper 60s and drier conditions for Christmas day.