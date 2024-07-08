News 11 Weather: The Heat goes on

Skip to Content
Extreme heat will continue to prevail across the region throughout the work week 

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Friday saw records melt away in El Centro, Imperial and Blythe. Weekend highs ranged from 114 to 117 degrees. The new weeks sees an extension to our current Excessive Heat Warning from Tuesday, July 9th to Friday, July 12th.

This is because according to the National Weather Service, the extreme heat is expected to prevail across the region throughout the work week as high temperatures across the lower 
deserts are expected to range between 112-122 degrees. 

