News 11 Weather: Dangerously hot

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - An Excessive Heat Warning was put into place Thursday morning for Imperial County and Yuma County. The Warning is in effect until Tuesday evening. An Excessive Heat Warning means we will see and feel dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temps reaching anywhere between 110 to 118 degrees. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.

